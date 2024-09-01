Netherlands Antillean guilder to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Bahraini dinars is currently 0.211 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.048% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.211 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.210 on 25-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.033% increase in value.