US dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 2.327 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.942% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 2.389 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 2.327 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -1.169% decrease in value.