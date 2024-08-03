US dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 22,494.300 today, reflecting a -0.431% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.570% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 22,650.600 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 22,473.900 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.684% decrease in value.