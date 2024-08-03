US dollar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Rwandan francs is currently 1,314.700 today, reflecting a -0.194% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,324.630 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 1,313.670 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.