US dollar to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Qatari rials is currently 3.647 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.005% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 3.647 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 3.642 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.137% increase in value.