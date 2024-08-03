US dollar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 7,578.800 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.103% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 7,579.750 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 7,558.400 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.107% decrease in value.