US dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 36.840 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.057% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 36.892 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 36.733 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.433% increase in value.