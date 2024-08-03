US dollar to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Malaysian ringgits is currently 4.492 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -3.522% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 4.657 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 4.492 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.528% decrease in value.