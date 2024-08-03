US dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 15.205 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.016% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 15.405 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 15.203 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 1.332% increase in value.