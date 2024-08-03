US dollar to Macedonian denars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the US dollar to Macedonian denars history summary. This is the US dollar (USD) to Macedonian denars (MKD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of USD and MKD historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
US dollar to Macedonian denars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for US dollar to Macedonian denars is currently 56.954 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.521% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 57.060 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 56.659 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.179% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert US dollars to Macedonian denars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.