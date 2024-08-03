US dollar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Haitian gourdes is currently 131.544 today, reflecting a 0.461% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.270% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 131.740 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 130.940 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.512% decrease in value.