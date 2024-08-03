US dollar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Honduran lempiras is currently 24.755 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 24.826 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 24.745 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.202% increase in value.