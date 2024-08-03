US dollar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 208.600 today, reflecting a -0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.120% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 209.050 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 208.400 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.