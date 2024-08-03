US dollar to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Guinean francs is currently 8,584.620 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.083% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 8,621.060 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 8,548.730 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.766% decrease in value.