US dollar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Fijian dollars is currently 2.272 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.159% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.290 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 2.263 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 1.064% increase in value.