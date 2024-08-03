US dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 79.210 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 37.095% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 79.222 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 57.606 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 30.074% increase in value.