US dollar to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Dominican pesos is currently 59.452 today, reflecting a 0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.329% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 59.464 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 59.190 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.313% increase in value.