US dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Danish kroner is currently 6.839 today, reflecting a -0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.519% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 6.923 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 6.832 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.557% decrease in value.