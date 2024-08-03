US dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 177.581 today, reflecting a -0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.170% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 177.883 on 27-07-2024 and a low of 177.581 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.144% decrease in value.