US dollar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 523.580 today, reflecting a -0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.771% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 528.360 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 523.070 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.489% increase in value.