US dollar to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 6.895 today, reflecting a -0.181% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.058% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 6.910 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 6.881 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.420% decrease in value.