US dollar to Bahraini dinars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the US dollar to Bahraini dinars history summary. This is the US dollar (USD) to Bahraini dinars (BHD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of USD and BHD historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
US dollar to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for US dollar to Bahraini dinars is currently 0.377 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.377 on 27-07-2024 and a low of 0.377 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.023% decrease in value.
How to convert US dollars to Bahraini dinars
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
