US dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 117.385 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 117.800 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 117.300 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.255% increase in value.