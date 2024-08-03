US dollar to Aruban florins exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Aruban florins is currently 1.790 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Aruban florins has fluctuated between a high of 1.790 on 27-07-2024 and a low of 1.790 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-07-2024, with a 0.000% decrease in value.