US dollar to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 3.673 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 3.673 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 3.673 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.015% decrease in value.