5000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Guernsey pounds

Convert UAH to GGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 uah
108.33 ggp

1.00000 UAH = 0.02167 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.9112583.3450.7873711.332551.358918.71571.5108
1 EUR1.0974191.46280.86411.462341.4912620.53861.65795
1 INR0.01199830.010933410.009447120.01598840.01630450.2245570.0181271
1 GBP1.270051.15727105.85211.692411.7258723.76991.91879

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Guernsey pound
1 UAH0.02167 GGP
5 UAH0.10833 GGP
10 UAH0.21666 GGP
20 UAH0.43332 GGP
50 UAH1.08330 GGP
100 UAH2.16660 GGP
250 UAH5.41650 GGP
500 UAH10.83300 GGP
1000 UAH21.66600 GGP
2000 UAH43.33200 GGP
5000 UAH108.33000 GGP
10000 UAH216.66000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GGP46.15540 UAH
5 GGP230.77700 UAH
10 GGP461.55400 UAH
20 GGP923.10800 UAH
50 GGP2307.77000 UAH
100 GGP4615.54000 UAH
250 GGP11538.85000 UAH
500 GGP23077.70000 UAH
1000 GGP46155.40000 UAH
2000 GGP92310.80000 UAH
5000 GGP230777.00000 UAH
10000 GGP461554.00000 UAH