500 Tanzanian shillings to Saint Helena pounds

Convert TZS to SHP at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
0.16 shp

1.00000 TZS = 0.00033 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.051587.52591.446391.656950.9640518.9088
1GBP1.15411.21335100.9981.669021.911991.1125221.8193
1USD0.9510.824165183.23911.375551.57580.916817.9827
1INR0.01142520.009901170.012013610.01652530.0189310.01101410.216037

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Saint Helena Pound
1 TZS0.00033 SHP
5 TZS0.00164 SHP
10 TZS0.00328 SHP
20 TZS0.00656 SHP
50 TZS0.01640 SHP
100 TZS0.03280 SHP
250 TZS0.08201 SHP
500 TZS0.16401 SHP
1000 TZS0.32802 SHP
2000 TZS0.65604 SHP
5000 TZS1.64011 SHP
10000 TZS3.28021 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SHP3048.59000 TZS
5 SHP15242.95000 TZS
10 SHP30485.90000 TZS
20 SHP60971.80000 TZS
50 SHP152429.50000 TZS
100 SHP304859.00000 TZS
250 SHP762147.50000 TZS
500 SHP1524295.00000 TZS
1000 SHP3048590.00000 TZS
2000 SHP6097180.00000 TZS
5000 SHP15242950.00000 TZS
10000 SHP30485900.00000 TZS