1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Qatari rials

Convert TZS to QAR at the real exchange rate

1000 tzs
1.45 qar

1.00000 TZS = 0.00145 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
TZS to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Qatari Rial
1 TZS0.00145 QAR
5 TZS0.00727 QAR
10 TZS0.01454 QAR
20 TZS0.02909 QAR
50 TZS0.07272 QAR
100 TZS0.14544 QAR
250 TZS0.36359 QAR
500 TZS0.72718 QAR
1000 TZS1.45436 QAR
2000 TZS2.90872 QAR
5000 TZS7.27180 QAR
10000 TZS14.54360 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tanzanian Shilling
1 QAR687.58900 TZS
5 QAR3437.94500 TZS
10 QAR6875.89000 TZS
20 QAR13751.78000 TZS
50 QAR34379.45000 TZS
100 QAR68758.90000 TZS
250 QAR171897.25000 TZS
500 QAR343794.50000 TZS
1000 QAR687589.00000 TZS
2000 QAR1375178.00000 TZS
5000 QAR3437945.00000 TZS
10000 QAR6875890.00000 TZS