10 Tanzanian shillings to Barbadian dollars

Convert TZS to BBD at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
0.01 bbd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00080 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BBD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.051687.54041.443481.65320.96218.9086
1GBP1.155411.2149101.1341.667631.909921.111521.8449
1USD0.950950.823113183.2451.372651.572080.914817.9808
1INR0.01142330.009887840.012012710.01648930.0188850.01098920.215999

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Barbadian Dollar
1 TZS0.00080 BBD
5 TZS0.00402 BBD
10 TZS0.00805 BBD
20 TZS0.01609 BBD
50 TZS0.04023 BBD
100 TZS0.08046 BBD
250 TZS0.20115 BBD
500 TZS0.40229 BBD
1000 TZS0.80458 BBD
2000 TZS1.60917 BBD
5000 TZS4.02292 BBD
10000 TZS8.04583 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BBD1242.88000 TZS
5 BBD6214.40000 TZS
10 BBD12428.80000 TZS
20 BBD24857.60000 TZS
50 BBD62144.00000 TZS
100 BBD124288.00000 TZS
250 BBD310720.00000 TZS
500 BBD621440.00000 TZS
1000 BBD1242880.00000 TZS
2000 BBD2485760.00000 TZS
5000 BBD6214400.00000 TZS
10000 BBD12428800.00000 TZS