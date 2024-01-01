Tajikistani somonis to Danish kroner today

Convert TJS to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
641.67 dkk

SM1.000 TJS = kr0.6417 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
TJS to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65160.6533
Low0.63250.6267
Average0.64110.6395
Change0.89%1.37%
1 TJS to DKK stats

The performance of TJS to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6516 and a 30 day low of 0.6325. This means the 30 day average was 0.6411. The change for TJS to DKK was 0.89.

The performance of TJS to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6533 and a 90 day low of 0.6267. This means the 90 day average was 0.6395. The change for TJS to DKK was 1.37.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Danish Krone
1 TJS0.64167 DKK
5 TJS3.20833 DKK
10 TJS6.41665 DKK
20 TJS12.83330 DKK
50 TJS32.08325 DKK
100 TJS64.16650 DKK
250 TJS160.41625 DKK
500 TJS320.83250 DKK
1000 TJS641.66500 DKK
2000 TJS1,283.33000 DKK
5000 TJS3,208.32500 DKK
10000 TJS6,416.65000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tajikistani Somoni
1 DKK1.55845 TJS
5 DKK7.79225 TJS
10 DKK15.58450 TJS
20 DKK31.16900 TJS
50 DKK77.92250 TJS
100 DKK155.84500 TJS
250 DKK389.61250 TJS
500 DKK779.22500 TJS
1000 DKK1,558.45000 TJS
2000 DKK3,116.90000 TJS
5000 DKK7,792.25000 TJS
10000 DKK15,584.50000 TJS