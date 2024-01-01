500 Saint Helena pounds to Rwandan francs

Convert SHP to RWF at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = R₣1,735 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
SHP to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

RWF
1 SHP to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,779.45001,806.4900
Low1,726.38001,726.3800
Average1,752.96031,762.9361
Change-1.18%-1.16%
View full history

1 SHP to RWF stats

The performance of SHP to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,779.4500 and a 30 day low of 1,726.3800. This means the 30 day average was 1,752.9603. The change for SHP to RWF was -1.18.

The performance of SHP to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,806.4900 and a 90 day low of 1,726.3800. This means the 90 day average was 1,762.9361. The change for SHP to RWF was -1.16.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 SHP1,735.44000 RWF
5 SHP8,677.20000 RWF
10 SHP17,354.40000 RWF
20 SHP34,708.80000 RWF
50 SHP86,772.00000 RWF
100 SHP173,544.00000 RWF
250 SHP433,860.00000 RWF
500 SHP867,720.00000 RWF
1000 SHP1,735,440.00000 RWF
2000 SHP3,470,880.00000 RWF
5000 SHP8,677,200.00000 RWF
10000 SHP17,354,400.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 RWF0.00058 SHP
5 RWF0.00288 SHP
10 RWF0.00576 SHP
20 RWF0.01152 SHP
50 RWF0.02881 SHP
100 RWF0.05762 SHP
250 RWF0.14406 SHP
500 RWF0.28811 SHP
1000 RWF0.57622 SHP
2000 RWF1.15245 SHP
5000 RWF2.88112 SHP
10000 RWF5.76224 SHP