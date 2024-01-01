1 thousand Singapore dollars to Panamanian balboas

Convert SGD to PAB at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = B/.0.7440 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:00
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PAB
1 SGD to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76140.7809
Low0.74280.7428
Average0.75270.7636
Change-2.05%-3.20%
1 SGD to PAB stats

The performance of SGD to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7614 and a 30 day low of 0.7428. This means the 30 day average was 0.7527. The change for SGD to PAB was -2.05.

The performance of SGD to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7809 and a 90 day low of 0.7428. This means the 90 day average was 0.7636. The change for SGD to PAB was -3.20.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 SGD0.74402 PAB
5 SGD3.72010 PAB
10 SGD7.44020 PAB
20 SGD14.88040 PAB
50 SGD37.20100 PAB
100 SGD74.40200 PAB
250 SGD186.00500 PAB
500 SGD372.01000 PAB
1000 SGD744.02000 PAB
2000 SGD1,488.04000 PAB
5000 SGD3,720.10000 PAB
10000 SGD7,440.20000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Singapore Dollar
1 PAB1.34405 SGD
5 PAB6.72025 SGD
10 PAB13.44050 SGD
20 PAB26.88100 SGD
50 PAB67.20250 SGD
100 PAB134.40500 SGD
250 PAB336.01250 SGD
500 PAB672.02500 SGD
1000 PAB1,344.05000 SGD
2000 PAB2,688.10000 SGD
5000 PAB6,720.25000 SGD
10000 PAB13,440.50000 SGD