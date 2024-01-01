2,000 Singapore dollars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert SGD to IMP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = £0.5898 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IMP
1 SGD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.5904
Low0.58060.5797
Average0.58530.5844
Change0.78%1.40%
View full history

1 SGD to IMP stats

The performance of SGD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5806. This means the 30 day average was 0.5853. The change for SGD to IMP was 0.78.

The performance of SGD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5904 and a 90 day low of 0.5797. This means the 90 day average was 0.5844. The change for SGD to IMP was 1.40.

Track market ratesView SGD to IMP chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79184.497.2374.461
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,78111.6160.83489.0317.6264.7
1 AUD0.65210,382.30.61910.51655.0834.7182.908

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 SGD0.58979 IMP
5 SGD2.94897 IMP
10 SGD5.89793 IMP
20 SGD11.79586 IMP
50 SGD29.48965 IMP
100 SGD58.97930 IMP
250 SGD147.44825 IMP
500 SGD294.89650 IMP
1000 SGD589.79300 IMP
2000 SGD1,179.58600 IMP
5000 SGD2,948.96500 IMP
10000 SGD5,897.93000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Singapore Dollar
1 IMP1.69551 SGD
5 IMP8.47755 SGD
10 IMP16.95510 SGD
20 IMP33.91020 SGD
50 IMP84.77550 SGD
100 IMP169.55100 SGD
250 IMP423.87750 SGD
500 IMP847.75500 SGD
1000 IMP1,695.51000 SGD
2000 IMP3,391.02000 SGD
5000 IMP8,477.55000 SGD
10000 IMP16,955.10000 SGD