250 Swedish kronor to Rwandan francs

Convert SEK to RWF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = R₣124.6 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RWF
1 SEK to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High128.3230133.2130
Low124.2410124.2410
Average126.4874129.1854
Change-2.91%-4.56%
View full history

1 SEK to RWF stats

The performance of SEK to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 128.3230 and a 30 day low of 124.2410. This means the 30 day average was 126.4874. The change for SEK to RWF was -2.91.

The performance of SEK to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 133.2130 and a 90 day low of 124.2410. This means the 90 day average was 129.1854. The change for SEK to RWF was -4.56.

Track market ratesView SEK to RWF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04984.4531.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.0641.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.979106.8491.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.940.1970.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Rwandan Franc
1 SEK124.55300 RWF
5 SEK622.76500 RWF
10 SEK1,245.53000 RWF
20 SEK2,491.06000 RWF
50 SEK6,227.65000 RWF
100 SEK12,455.30000 RWF
250 SEK31,138.25000 RWF
500 SEK62,276.50000 RWF
1000 SEK124,553.00000 RWF
2000 SEK249,106.00000 RWF
5000 SEK622,765.00000 RWF
10000 SEK1,245,530.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Swedish Krona
1 RWF0.00803 SEK
5 RWF0.04014 SEK
10 RWF0.08029 SEK
20 RWF0.16057 SEK
50 RWF0.40143 SEK
100 RWF0.80287 SEK
250 RWF2.00717 SEK
500 RWF4.01434 SEK
1000 RWF8.02868 SEK
2000 RWF16.05736 SEK
5000 RWF40.14340 SEK
10000 RWF80.28680 SEK