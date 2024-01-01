Saudi riyals to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert SAR to SHP at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = £0.2105 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
SAR to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SHP
1 SAR to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21110.2111
Low0.20410.1985
Average0.20700.2039
Change2.60%4.37%
1 SAR to SHP stats

The performance of SAR to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2111 and a 30 day low of 0.2041. This means the 30 day average was 0.2070. The change for SAR to SHP was 2.60.

The performance of SAR to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2111 and a 90 day low of 0.1985. This means the 90 day average was 0.2039. The change for SAR to SHP was 4.37.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Saint Helena Pound
1 SAR0.21047 SHP
5 SAR1.05237 SHP
10 SAR2.10474 SHP
20 SAR4.20948 SHP
50 SAR10.52370 SHP
100 SAR21.04740 SHP
250 SAR52.61850 SHP
500 SAR105.23700 SHP
1000 SAR210.47400 SHP
2000 SAR420.94800 SHP
5000 SAR1,052.37000 SHP
10000 SAR2,104.74000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 SHP4.75119 SAR
5 SHP23.75595 SAR
10 SHP47.51190 SAR
20 SHP95.02380 SAR
50 SHP237.55950 SAR
100 SHP475.11900 SAR
250 SHP1,187.79750 SAR
500 SHP2,375.59500 SAR
1000 SHP4,751.19000 SAR
2000 SHP9,502.38000 SAR
5000 SHP23,755.95000 SAR
10000 SHP47,511.90000 SAR