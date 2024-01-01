1 Saudi riyal to Barbadian dollars

Convert SAR to BBD at the real exchange rate

1 sar
0.53 bbd

1.00000 SAR = 0.53326 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8565151.0805589.63011.456531.645550.95216518.3795
1 GBP1.1675211.2616104.6481.700571.921271.1116721.4591
1 USD0.925450.792644182.94861.347951.522880.8812517.0094
1 INR0.0111570.009555850.012055710.01625040.01835930.0106240.20506

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Barbadian Dollar
1 SAR0.53326 BBD
5 SAR2.66631 BBD
10 SAR5.33262 BBD
20 SAR10.66524 BBD
50 SAR26.66310 BBD
100 SAR53.32620 BBD
250 SAR133.31550 BBD
500 SAR266.63100 BBD
1000 SAR533.26200 BBD
2000 SAR1066.52400 BBD
5000 SAR2666.31000 BBD
10000 SAR5332.62000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BBD1.87525 SAR
5 BBD9.37625 SAR
10 BBD18.75250 SAR
20 BBD37.50500 SAR
50 BBD93.76250 SAR
100 BBD187.52500 SAR
250 BBD468.81250 SAR
500 BBD937.62500 SAR
1000 BBD1875.25000 SAR
2000 BBD3750.50000 SAR
5000 BBD9376.25000 SAR
10000 BBD18752.50000 SAR