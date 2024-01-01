5 Qatari rials to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert QAR to MVR at the real exchange rate

5 qar
20.88 mvr

1.00000 QAR = 4.17536 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8553451.0765589.38131.45421.649760.9507318.3639
1 GBP1.1691211.2586104.4961.700121.928741.1115221.4693
1 USD0.92890.794534183.02571.35081.532450.8831517.0581
1 INR0.0111880.009569730.012044510.01626970.01845750.01063710.205456

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 QAR4.17536 MVR
5 QAR20.87680 MVR
10 QAR41.75360 MVR
20 QAR83.50720 MVR
50 QAR208.76800 MVR
100 QAR417.53600 MVR
250 QAR1043.84000 MVR
500 QAR2087.68000 MVR
1000 QAR4175.36000 MVR
2000 QAR8350.72000 MVR
5000 QAR20876.80000 MVR
10000 QAR41753.60000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Qatari Rial
1 MVR0.23950 QAR
5 MVR1.19750 QAR
10 MVR2.39500 QAR
20 MVR4.79000 QAR
50 MVR11.97500 QAR
100 MVR23.95000 QAR
250 MVR59.87500 QAR
500 MVR119.75000 QAR
1000 MVR239.50000 QAR
2000 MVR479.00000 QAR
5000 MVR1197.50000 QAR
10000 MVR2395.00000 QAR