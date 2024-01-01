1 Qatari rial to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert QAR to BOB at the real exchange rate

1 qar
1.90 bob

1.00000 QAR = 1.89627 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855651.0766589.39481.453851.649660.95083518.3623
1 GBP1.168711.2583104.4771.699151.927991.1112421.4603
1 USD0.92880.794723183.03051.350351.532210.8831517.055
1 INR0.01118630.009571460.012043810.01626330.01845360.01063650.205406

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bolivian Boliviano
1 QAR1.89627 BOB
5 QAR9.48135 BOB
10 QAR18.96270 BOB
20 QAR37.92540 BOB
50 QAR94.81350 BOB
100 QAR189.62700 BOB
250 QAR474.06750 BOB
500 QAR948.13500 BOB
1000 QAR1896.27000 BOB
2000 QAR3792.54000 BOB
5000 QAR9481.35000 BOB
10000 QAR18962.70000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Qatari Rial
1 BOB0.52735 QAR
5 BOB2.63676 QAR
10 BOB5.27352 QAR
20 BOB10.54704 QAR
50 BOB26.36760 QAR
100 BOB52.73520 QAR
250 BOB131.83800 QAR
500 BOB263.67600 QAR
1000 BOB527.35200 QAR
2000 BOB1054.70400 QAR
5000 BOB2636.76000 QAR
10000 BOB5273.52000 QAR