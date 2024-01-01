20 Qatari rials to Angolan kwanzas

Convert QAR to AOA at the real exchange rate

20 qar
4,590.10 aoa

1.00000 QAR = 229.50500 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.03141.35005278.970.7943760.928551524.861.53128
1 INR0.012043610.01625953.359810.009567170.011183118.36490.0184421
1 CAD0.74071361.50251206.6370.5884050.6877881129.481.13424
1 PKR0.003584610.2976360.0048394110.002847530.003328495.466040.00548904

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Angolan Kwanza
1 QAR229.50500 AOA
5 QAR1147.52500 AOA
10 QAR2295.05000 AOA
20 QAR4590.10000 AOA
50 QAR11475.25000 AOA
100 QAR22950.50000 AOA
250 QAR57376.25000 AOA
500 QAR114752.50000 AOA
1000 QAR229505.00000 AOA
2000 QAR459010.00000 AOA
5000 QAR1147525.00000 AOA
10000 QAR2295050.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Qatari Rial
1 AOA0.00436 QAR
5 AOA0.02179 QAR
10 AOA0.04357 QAR
20 AOA0.08714 QAR
50 AOA0.21786 QAR
100 AOA0.43572 QAR
250 AOA1.08930 QAR
500 AOA2.17861 QAR
1000 AOA4.35721 QAR
2000 AOA8.71442 QAR
5000 AOA21.78605 QAR
10000 AOA43.57210 QAR