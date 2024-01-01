10 Paraguayan guaranis to Jersey pounds

1.00000 PYG = 0.00011 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.5315183.020.9280556.05211.34641.34990.794439
1 AUD0.65295154.20790.60598636.59920.8791320.8814170.518729
1 INR0.01204530.018447510.01117890.6751640.01621780.01625990.00956925
1 EUR1.07751.650289.454160.39611.450751.454520.85598

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Jersey pound
1 PYG0.00011 JEP
5 PYG0.00054 JEP
10 PYG0.00109 JEP
20 PYG0.00218 JEP
50 PYG0.00544 JEP
100 PYG0.01088 JEP
250 PYG0.02720 JEP
500 PYG0.05440 JEP
1000 PYG0.10880 JEP
2000 PYG0.21759 JEP
5000 PYG0.54398 JEP
10000 PYG1.08797 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Paraguayan Guarani
1 JEP9191.45000 PYG
5 JEP45957.25000 PYG
10 JEP91914.50000 PYG
20 JEP183829.00000 PYG
50 JEP459572.50000 PYG
100 JEP919145.00000 PYG
250 JEP2297862.50000 PYG
500 JEP4595725.00000 PYG
1000 JEP9191450.00000 PYG
2000 JEP18382900.00000 PYG
5000 JEP45957250.00000 PYG
10000 JEP91914500.00000 PYG