1.000 PLN = 1.171 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06489.0381.4721.6610.97218.067
1 GBP1.17111.246104.2391.7231.9441.13821.152
1 USD0.940.803183.6631.3831.560.91316.977
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PLN1.17061 MYR
5 PLN5.85305 MYR
10 PLN11.70610 MYR
20 PLN23.41220 MYR
50 PLN58.53050 MYR
100 PLN117.06100 MYR
250 PLN292.65250 MYR
500 PLN585.30500 MYR
1000 PLN1,170.61000 MYR
2000 PLN2,341.22000 MYR
5000 PLN5,853.05000 MYR
10000 PLN11,706.10000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Polish Zloty
1 MYR0.85426 PLN
5 MYR4.27129 PLN
10 MYR8.54257 PLN
20 MYR17.08514 PLN
50 MYR42.71285 PLN
100 MYR85.42570 PLN
250 MYR213.56425 PLN
500 MYR427.12850 PLN
1000 MYR854.25700 PLN
2000 MYR1,708.51400 PLN
5000 MYR4,271.28500 PLN
10000 MYR8,542.57000 PLN