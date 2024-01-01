1 Pakistani rupee to CFA francs beac

Convert PKR to XAF at the real exchange rate

1 pkr
2 xaf

1.000 PKR = 2.217 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BEAC
1 PKR2.21683 XAF
5 PKR11.08415 XAF
10 PKR22.16830 XAF
20 PKR44.33660 XAF
50 PKR110.84150 XAF
100 PKR221.68300 XAF
250 PKR554.20750 XAF
500 PKR1,108.41500 XAF
1000 PKR2,216.83000 XAF
2000 PKR4,433.66000 XAF
5000 PKR11,084.15000 XAF
10000 PKR22,168.30000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Pakistani Rupee
1 XAF0.45109 PKR
5 XAF2.25547 PKR
10 XAF4.51094 PKR
20 XAF9.02188 PKR
50 XAF22.55470 PKR
100 XAF45.10940 PKR
250 XAF112.77350 PKR
500 XAF225.54700 PKR
1000 XAF451.09400 PKR
2000 XAF902.18800 PKR
5000 XAF2,255.47000 PKR
10000 XAF4,510.94000 PKR