10 thousand Philippine pesos to CFA francs beac

Convert PHP to XAF at the real exchange rate

10,000 php
108,366 xaf

1.000 PHP = 10.84 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3790.9411.5580.8041,392.68154.5357.239
1 CAD0.72510.6821.130.5831,009.88112.0595.249
1 EUR1.0631.46611.6560.8541,480.14164.2457.693
1 AUD0.6420.8850.60410.516893.89299.1884.646

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 PHP10.83660 XAF
5 PHP54.18300 XAF
10 PHP108.36600 XAF
20 PHP216.73200 XAF
50 PHP541.83000 XAF
100 PHP1,083.66000 XAF
250 PHP2,709.15000 XAF
500 PHP5,418.30000 XAF
1000 PHP10,836.60000 XAF
2000 PHP21,673.20000 XAF
5000 PHP54,183.00000 XAF
10000 PHP108,366.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Philippine Peso
1 XAF0.09228 PHP
5 XAF0.46140 PHP
10 XAF0.92280 PHP
20 XAF1.84560 PHP
50 XAF4.61401 PHP
100 XAF9.22801 PHP
250 XAF23.07003 PHP
500 XAF46.14005 PHP
1000 XAF92.28010 PHP
2000 XAF184.56020 PHP
5000 XAF461.40050 PHP
10000 XAF922.80100 PHP