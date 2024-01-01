1 thousand Norwegian kroner to CFA francs beac

Convert NOK to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
54,905 xaf

kr1.000 NOK = FCFA54.90 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 NOK to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High57.385158.1089
Low54.794554.7945
Average55.717356.6284
Change-4.32%-2.36%
1 NOK to XAF stats

The performance of NOK to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 57.3851 and a 30 day low of 54.7945. This means the 30 day average was 55.7173. The change for NOK to XAF was -4.32.

The performance of NOK to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.1089 and a 90 day low of 54.7945. This means the 90 day average was 56.6284. The change for NOK to XAF was -2.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / CFA Franc BEAC
1 NOK54.90480 XAF
5 NOK274.52400 XAF
10 NOK549.04800 XAF
20 NOK1,098.09600 XAF
50 NOK2,745.24000 XAF
100 NOK5,490.48000 XAF
250 NOK13,726.20000 XAF
500 NOK27,452.40000 XAF
1000 NOK54,904.80000 XAF
2000 NOK109,809.60000 XAF
5000 NOK274,524.00000 XAF
10000 NOK549,048.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Norwegian Krone
1 XAF0.01821 NOK
5 XAF0.09107 NOK
10 XAF0.18213 NOK
20 XAF0.36427 NOK
50 XAF0.91067 NOK
100 XAF1.82133 NOK
250 XAF4.55333 NOK
500 XAF9.10665 NOK
1000 XAF18.21330 NOK
2000 XAF36.42660 NOK
5000 XAF91.06650 NOK
10000 XAF182.13300 NOK