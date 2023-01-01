5000 Malaysian ringgits to Panamanian balboas

Convert MYR to PAB at the real exchange rate

5,000 myr
1,056.75 pab

1.00000 MYR = 0.21135 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.048587.2611.436341.658360.964218.956
1GBP1.1544711.21055100.7481.658331.914671.1131421.8858
1USD0.953750.826071183.22461.36991.581650.919518.0792
1INR0.01145990.00992580.012015710.01646030.01900460.01104840.217234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Panamanian Balboa
1 MYR0.21135 PAB
5 MYR1.05675 PAB
10 MYR2.11349 PAB
20 MYR4.22698 PAB
50 MYR10.56745 PAB
100 MYR21.13490 PAB
250 MYR52.83725 PAB
500 MYR105.67450 PAB
1000 MYR211.34900 PAB
2000 MYR422.69800 PAB
5000 MYR1056.74500 PAB
10000 MYR2113.49000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PAB4.73150 MYR
5 PAB23.65750 MYR
10 PAB47.31500 MYR
20 PAB94.63000 MYR
50 PAB236.57500 MYR
100 PAB473.15000 MYR
250 PAB1182.87500 MYR
500 PAB2365.75000 MYR
1000 PAB4731.50000 MYR
2000 PAB9463.00000 MYR
5000 PAB23657.50000 MYR
10000 PAB47315.00000 MYR