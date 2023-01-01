1 Malaysian ringgit to Jersey pounds

1.00000 MYR = 0.16934 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jersey pound
1 MYR0.16934 JEP
5 MYR0.84672 JEP
10 MYR1.69345 JEP
20 MYR3.38690 JEP
50 MYR8.46725 JEP
100 MYR16.93450 JEP
250 MYR42.33625 JEP
500 MYR84.67250 JEP
1000 MYR169.34500 JEP
2000 MYR338.69000 JEP
5000 MYR846.72500 JEP
10000 MYR1693.45000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JEP5.90512 MYR
5 JEP29.52560 MYR
10 JEP59.05120 MYR
20 JEP118.10240 MYR
50 JEP295.25600 MYR
100 JEP590.51200 MYR
250 JEP1476.28000 MYR
500 JEP2952.56000 MYR
1000 JEP5905.12000 MYR
2000 JEP11810.24000 MYR
5000 JEP29525.60000 MYR
10000 JEP59051.20000 MYR