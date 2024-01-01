Mongolian tugriks to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MNT to XOF at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = CFA0.1821 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MNT to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 MNT to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18250.1825
Low0.17620.1732
Average0.17950.1768
Change1.74%5.02%
View full history

1 MNT to XOF stats

The performance of MNT to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1825 and a 30 day low of 0.1762. This means the 30 day average was 0.1795. The change for MNT to XOF was 1.74.

The performance of MNT to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1825 and a 90 day low of 0.1732. This means the 90 day average was 0.1768. The change for MNT to XOF was 5.02.

Track market ratesView MNT to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5351.70218.1090.94884.4081.397
1 GBP1.26511.9422.15422.9141.2106.8051.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10911.7970.61854.9870.91
1 NZD0.5880.4640.902110.640.55749.5940.821

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MNT0.18207 XOF
5 MNT0.91036 XOF
10 MNT1.82071 XOF
20 MNT3.64142 XOF
50 MNT9.10355 XOF
100 MNT18.20710 XOF
250 MNT45.51775 XOF
500 MNT91.03550 XOF
1000 MNT182.07100 XOF
2000 MNT364.14200 XOF
5000 MNT910.35500 XOF
10000 MNT1,820.71000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mongolian Tugrik
1 XOF5.49235 MNT
5 XOF27.46175 MNT
10 XOF54.92350 MNT
20 XOF109.84700 MNT
50 XOF274.61750 MNT
100 XOF549.23500 MNT
250 XOF1,373.08750 MNT
500 XOF2,746.17500 MNT
1000 XOF5,492.35000 MNT
2000 XOF10,984.70000 MNT
5000 XOF27,461.75000 MNT
10000 XOF54,923.50000 MNT