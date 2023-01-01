500 Mongolian tugriks to Russian rubles

Convert MNT to RUB at the real exchange rate

500 mnt
14.43 rub

1.00000 MNT = 0.02885 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
MNT to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Russian Ruble
1 MNT0.02885 RUB
5 MNT0.14426 RUB
10 MNT0.28851 RUB
20 MNT0.57703 RUB
50 MNT1.44257 RUB
100 MNT2.88514 RUB
250 MNT7.21285 RUB
500 MNT14.42570 RUB
1000 MNT28.85140 RUB
2000 MNT57.70280 RUB
5000 MNT144.25700 RUB
10000 MNT288.51400 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mongolian Tugrik
1 RUB34.66030 MNT
5 RUB173.30150 MNT
10 RUB346.60300 MNT
20 RUB693.20600 MNT
50 RUB1733.01500 MNT
100 RUB3466.03000 MNT
250 RUB8665.07500 MNT
500 RUB17330.15000 MNT
1000 RUB34660.30000 MNT
2000 RUB69320.60000 MNT
5000 RUB173301.50000 MNT
10000 RUB346603.00000 MNT