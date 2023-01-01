5000 Mongolian tugriks to Russian rubles
Convert MNT to RUB at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Russian rubles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mongolian Tugrik
|1 RUB
|34.66030 MNT
|5 RUB
|173.30150 MNT
|10 RUB
|346.60300 MNT
|20 RUB
|693.20600 MNT
|50 RUB
|1733.01500 MNT
|100 RUB
|3466.03000 MNT
|250 RUB
|8665.07500 MNT
|500 RUB
|17330.15000 MNT
|1000 RUB
|34660.30000 MNT
|2000 RUB
|69320.60000 MNT
|5000 RUB
|173301.50000 MNT
|10000 RUB
|346603.00000 MNT