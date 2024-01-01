Mongolian tugriks to Romanian leus today

Convert MNT to RON at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = L0.001381 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:10
MNT to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

RON
1 MNT to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0014
Low0.00130.0013
Average0.00140.0013
Change1.80%5.02%
1 MNT to RON stats

The performance of MNT to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for MNT to RON was 1.80.

The performance of MNT to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0013. The change for MNT to RON was 5.02.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Romanian Leu
1 MNT0.00138 RON
5 MNT0.00691 RON
10 MNT0.01381 RON
20 MNT0.02763 RON
50 MNT0.06907 RON
100 MNT0.13813 RON
250 MNT0.34534 RON
500 MNT0.69067 RON
1000 MNT1.38134 RON
2000 MNT2.76268 RON
5000 MNT6.90670 RON
10000 MNT13.81340 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mongolian Tugrik
1 RON723.93400 MNT
5 RON3,619.67000 MNT
10 RON7,239.34000 MNT
20 RON14,478.68000 MNT
50 RON36,196.70000 MNT
100 RON72,393.40000 MNT
250 RON180,983.50000 MNT
500 RON361,967.00000 MNT
1000 RON723,934.00000 MNT
2000 RON1,447,868.00000 MNT
5000 RON3,619,670.00000 MNT
10000 RON7,239,340.00000 MNT